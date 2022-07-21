CAF set to postpone September AFCON qualifiers to help five countries prepare for 2022 World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to postpone the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for September, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Earlier this month, CAF announced the decision to postpone the final tournament of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June and July next year to January and February 2024.

CAF Player Dr Patrice Motsepe announced the postponement of the final tournament following an Executive Committee meeting held in Rabat, Morocco.

Dr. Motsepe highlighted that the adverse weather conditions in the West African country contributed to the decision to reschedule the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to January 2024.

CAF also received technical experts opinion on the effects of going ahead with the tournament in June and July.

As a result, CAF will announce the postponement of the qualification fixtures initially scheduled to take place in September.

This is to give way for African representatives at this year’s World Cup to prepare adequately by engaging in international friendlies.

The September qualifying matches will be moved to March 2023 and the remaining fixtures also moving to June and July 2023 respectively.

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon will be representing the continent at the Mundial taking place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.