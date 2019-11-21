CAF Super Cup to be played in Qatar on 14 Feb

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) at its Executive Council meeting held today in Cairo, Egypt has announced that the CAF Super Cup will be played in Doha, Qatar next year.

This will be the first time in the history of the match that the Super Cup will be played outside the continent.

The Super Cup will played between the winner of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Caf Champions League winners Esperance will square off with Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca in a North African Affair on 14 February,2020.

The first Super Cup match was played in 1993.

Egyptian giants have won a record six titles.