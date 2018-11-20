GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF suspends top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe over Champions League semi-final gaffe

Published on: 20 November 2018
Janny Sikazwe

Top Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe has been handed a provisional suspension from all football related activities by the Confederation of African Football.

The decision is in relation to the alleged "biased" officiating displayed by Sikazwe in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg when Esperance beat Angolan giants Primeiro de Agosto 4-2 (4-3 Agg.) to make it to the final.

He awarded a questionable penalty to the hosts and denied Primeiro de Agosto a legitimate goal during the encounter in Tunis.

A ruling by the CAF Disciplinary Board on 16 November, 2018 indicates there is an element of corruption leading to the abysmal showing by the renowned FIFA referee in the said match.

The 39 year-old who was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments has the right to appeal the decision per article 68 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

By Nuhu Adams

