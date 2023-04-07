CAF to announce host nation for 2025 AFCON before September

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the host nation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be revealed before September 2023.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe had previously revealed that Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, and a joint Benin-Nigeria bid were in contention to replace Guinea as hosts of the 24-team tournament. Guinea lost its hosting rights due to a lack of suitable infrastructure and facilities.

The African football governing body also confirmed that the hosts of both the 2025 and 2027 AFCONs will be announced at the same time.

A CAF statement read, “CAF will announce the successful Nations that will host the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 at the same time before September this year."

The statement also confirmed that progress is being made on the inaugural African Super League set to launch later this year.