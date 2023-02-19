GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
CAF to honor Christian Atsu with a minute silence in U-20 AFCON opener 

Published on: 19 February 2023
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that it will observe a minute silence for former Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu before the start of the AFCON U-20 opener between Egypt and Mozambique.

A statement from the continent's football governing body indicated:

"CAF will observe a moment of silence for the late Ghanian international, Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake tragedy in Turkey ahead of today’s TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 fixtures in Cairo.

"The first match will be at 16h00 local time (14h00 GMT) between hosts, Egypt and Mozambique.

"Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, passed away during the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey.

"CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to Atsu family and the people of Turkey during this difficult moment.

 

