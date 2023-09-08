CAF to reveal hosts for 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations later this month

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the long-awaited announcement of the host nations for the 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals will finally take place later this month.

The unveiling of the host nations for these two prestigious tournaments will occur following a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee, scheduled for September 27 in Cairo.

These announcements have been highly anticipated for nearly a year, beginning with CAF's decision to revoke Guinea's hosting rights for the 2025 finals in October 2022. CAF then revealed plans to designate the hosts for the 2027 finals simultaneously.

The decision to strip Guinea of the 2025 tournament stemmed from CAF's assessment that the nation was significantly behind in its preparations for the 24-team tournament. Subsequently, CAF initiated a process to reopen the bidding, with plans to make a selection early in 2023. However, the final decision has been repeatedly postponed.

Bids were submitted for the 2025 finals by Algeria, Morocco, Zambia, and a joint bid from Benin and Nigeria. For the 2027 Afcon, bids came from Algeria, Botswana, Egypt, and a collaborative candidacy from Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Political rivalry between cross-border neighbours Algeria and Morocco has complicated the decision-making process. However, a potential compromise has emerged, with Morocco bidding for only one of the two tournaments, which could pave the way for Morocco to host the 2025 finals, while Algeria might be awarded the 2027 edition.

CAF conducted thorough evaluations, including sending assessment teams to all bidding countries and appointing an independent assessor to oversee the inspections. Nevertheless, the ultimate decision on the hosts rests with the CAF Executive Committee.

The history of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in the past decade has seen various challenges and shifts, including South Africa stepping in to replace war-torn Libya in 2013. Cameroon's readiness for the 2019 finals was questioned, leading to Egypt hosting the tournament. Cameroon successfully hosted the 2021 edition, delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cote d'Ivoire was initially set to host the 2023 Afcon but was postponed by six months due to concerns about the rainy season in West Africa.