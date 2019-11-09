CAF U-23 AFCON: 'Silky' Evans Mensah thanks Ghanaians for massive support in draw against Cameroon

Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during their 1-1 stalemate with Cameroon in the opening fixture of the CAF U-23 AFCON.

Ghana rallied back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the young Lions in the opening match Group A in the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Cameroon broke the deadlock through Franck Junior Evina in the 59th minute before coach Ibrahim Tanko's side rallied to pick a draw courtesy Habib Mohammed's 87th minute strike.

Evans Mensah was named the best player on the pitch following his swashbuckling display in the encounter.

The HJK Helsinki petit winger could not hide his joy over the feat and took the opportunity to thank the nation for their massive during the match.

For God and Country, thanks for your massive support. pic.twitter.com/t15oCBj9rs

— Evans Mensah Official (@E_Mensah77) November 8, 2019

Ghana will engage host nation Egypt in the second game of the group on Monday, November 11.