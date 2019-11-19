CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah admits the team is under pressure to qualify for Tokyo 2020

Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah says the team is under pressure to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next season.

Ghana reached the semi finals of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations after beating Mali last Thursday and will now face Ivory Coast tonight for a place at Tokyo 2020.

A win for the Black Meteors will guarantee Ghana a return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004 but the team has come under constant criticisms following inconsistent form.

“Yes we are under pressure to qualify to the Olympics but we are dealing with the pressure. As players we were able to avoid making mistakes and won the match against Mali despite the pressure on us," the Celta Vigo B midfielder told Ghanafa.org.

Despite the pressure on the team, Yeboah says the boys are ready to secure a ticket for next year Olympics.

“All the players we are ready because tomorrow is really an important day for all of us. Mentally and physically we are prepared and believe with hard work and determination we will qualify for the Olympics and the final on Friday," says Yeboah.

“However, we are expecting a tough match against Cote D’Ivoire because they are one of the best teams in Africa and both countries have players who play at high levels.”

"But for us it will be an achievement to reach the finals and book our tickets to the Olympic Games. That is our biggest motivation and we are aiming to achieve it on Tuesday”,