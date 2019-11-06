CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Black Meteors get full house after Abass Issah arrival

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has his complete team for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations following the arrival of Holland based attacker Abass Issah.

The former Ghana U-17 captain was handed a late call up following the withdrawal of Nashville SC attacker Ropapa Mensah.

“We were expecting Ropapa to join the squad but we were advised by his club side that he had suffered an injury which would require that he sits out for some time before he can return to full action, thus we had to replace him in the squad.

“We are glad that Utrecht finally accepted to release Abass for the tournament “, Ibrahim Tanko said.

The Black Meteors held their first training on Tuesday without Abass Issah, who joined late last night.

Ghana have been drawn alongside hosts Egypt, Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

The West Africans will play Cameroon in their first game of the competition.

The top two countries from the competition will gain automatic spots at the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020.