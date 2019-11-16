CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Black Meteors goalkeeper Kwame Baah makes list of top 3 saves on Match Day 3

Ghana U-23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah made the list for the top saves on Match Day 3 at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Asante Kotoko shot stopper produced two quick saves in the opening minutes of Ghana's win against Mali on Thursday.

The double save prevented the Malians from taking the lead before a second half brace from Kwabena Owussu won the Black Meteors the game as the team progressed to the semi finals.

Kwame Baah joins Nigeria goalkeeper Adamu Mohammed and Egypt shot stopper Mohammed Sobhy in the top three saves of the week.

Adamu Mohammed's on the line finger tip save against South Africa and Sobhy's one on one clearance against Cameroon were the other top saves.

Kwame Baah silence his critics with his performance against Mali after a disastrous showing on match day 2 against Egypt.

Ghana will next play Ivory Coast on Tuesday and a win will see them qualify for the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020.

Watch Video Below:

By Lukman Abdul Mumin