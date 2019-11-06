CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Black Meteors hold first training in Cairo

Ghana's U-23 team, the Black Meteors completed their first training session on Tuesday after arriving for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations on Monday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko had almost a complete set apart from Holland based forward Issah Abass, who is yet to join the team.

The team went sent through some rigorous exercises as the team prepares for their opening game against Cameroon on Friday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed satisfaction at the level of commitment the players put into Tuesday’s session and was optimistic that his charges will be ready when the tournament begins.

“With what I have seen this evening I am very confident that the team would be 100% ready for Friday’s opening match against Cameroon and subsequent matches. The players are ready to deliver and are really committed to make the nation proud,” he said after training.

The Black Meteors are poised to grab one of the tickets available for Olympic games in Tokyo next year.