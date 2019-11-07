CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah confident Ghana will qualify for Tokyo 2020

Midfielder Evans Mensah is confident the Black Meteors can pick one of the tickets for the Olympic games in Tokyo next year.

The Ghana U-23 team are in Egypt for the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations, a qualifying competition for the Olympic games in 2020.

Ahead of the team's first game on Friday, the HJK Helsinki midfielder reiterated his believe of the country's chances of qualifying for the Olympics.

“Hopefully we will win the first match because we will take what we’ve learnt during the game”, he said after training on Wednesday.

“We didn’t have easy qualifying matches in the run up to this tournament so if we managed to make it here we will definitely fight for one of the slots to the Olympics”, he reiterated.

Ghana's U-23 team team has not qualified for the Olympics since 2004 in Athens.

The top two teams at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations will qualify for Tokyo 2020, with the third placed side needing a play-offs to grab the other ticket.