CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah sends goodwill message to Black Meteors ahead of opener against Cameroon

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has wished the Black Meteors well ahead of the commencement of the CAF U-23 cup of Nations in Egypt.

The U-23 team opened their campaign with a showdown against Cameroon on Friday night.

Coach Kwesi Appiah, who is also preparing for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers, wished the Black Meteors luck as they battle for one of the tickets for Tokyo 2020.

Appiah wrote on Twitter,”wishing the Black Meteors the very best of luck in the CAF U-23 opener against Cameroon.”

The Black Meteors will be hoping to get a positive results in other to enhances their chances of progress as well as qualify for the Olympic Games next year.

The top three teams from the CAF U-23 cup of Nations will represent Africa in football at the global sporting event.