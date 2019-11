Ghana will face off with South Africa in third-place off of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The match will be played on Saturday in Cairo.

Black Meteors were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Ivory Coast while South Africa lost 2-0 to Egypt in the semi-final clash on Tuesday evening.

The winner of the match will join Egypt and Ivory Coast as Africa’s representative at next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ghana last competed at the Olympic Games in 2004.