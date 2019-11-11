CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Habib Mohammed confident of victory against Egypt

Black Meteors defender Habib Mohammed is confident Ghana will beat host Egypt in tonight's CAF U-23 Cup of Nations clash.

Moahammed scored the equalizer in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Cameroon in their opening group A game.

Despite being optimistic of the Black Meteors chances against the North Africans, the Asante Kotoko player expects a tough game.

"We are going to face a tough opponent in our next game, but with hard work and determination, it's 100 percent possible we can beat them," Habib told ClubconsultAfrica.org.

"They are the host so we expect the fans to rally behind them. But that do not scare us. We are ready to make Ghana proud."

Habib's equaliser against Cameroon - three minutes from time- was from close range after a deflected long ball found him.

"It was a tough game but we managed and fought hard for a point. I believe the results is not bad as well," Habib added.

"I am going to work even harder than ever for the next game and correct any mistake I made for us to deliver."

The Black Meteors are chasing for one of the tickets to the Olympic games in Tokyo next years.