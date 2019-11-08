CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: Habib Mohammed scores late to grab Black Meteors draw against Cameroon

Ghana U-23 began their CAF U-23 Cup of Nations campaign with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Cairo.

Following a lackluster display from both sides in the first half, the Cameroonians opened the scoring on the hour mark through Bayern Munich forward Frank Evina.

The 19-year old brilliantly curled in a beautiful freekick just at the edge of the box leaving goalkeeper Kwame Baah helpless.

Cameroon were close to grabbing a second but a solid defending from Edward Sarpong saw Ayuk's effort in a good position go way wide.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko replaced captain Yaw Yeboah, who looked to have pick an injury with Evans Osei Owusu.

Kwabena Owusu, who took the armband from Yeboah had himself booked after bumping into a Cameroonian defender on the floor.

Minutes later Habib Mohammed pulled level after a pass from the middle deflected to his path in the box and like a fox he poked the ball into the net with four minutes left.

The Cameroonians were pushing for another goal but a last minute effort blasted wide saw the two sides share the spoils.