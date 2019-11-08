CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: My team is ready- Ibrahim Tanko ahead of Cameroon clash

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko says his team is ready for their opening game at the CAF U-23 cup of Nations against Cameroon on Friday evening.

The Black Meteors have been in Egypt since Monday preparing for the tournament, which serve as qualification for Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Ahead of the game against Cameroon, Tanko expressed his belief in his players and says they have mapped out a strategy for victory tonight.

“Its true we’ve not had competitive domestic football in about a year but we also have players in foreign leagues so we came here with a good blend of local and foreign based players for this competition," he said in a pre match interview.

“Though we didn’t get all the players we wanted I believe in the players I’ve invited and I believe they will show what they can do. I am very happy with the performance I’ve seen from them so far”

“On the pitch we will do our maximum best to win the game. My team is ready and we are to map up a strategy to help us qualify to the Olympics”, the Black Meteors head coach emphasized.