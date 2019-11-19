CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: We are ready for Cote D' Ivoire- Ibrahim Tanko

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko says his team is ready for Cote D' Ivoire in the semifinals of the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors will play the Ivorians in the first semifinal of the competition on Tuesday with a ticket for Tokyo 2020 up for grasp.

Despite being confident of his sides chances, Ibrahim Tanko admits the game will be a tough one for the Black Meteors.

"Cote d’Ivoire is a difficult team and facing them is not going to be easy especially in a game of this magnitude. I trust my players to win and reach the final, and also grab the ticket for the Olympics. All my players are ready,' he said in a pre match interview.

Ghana reached the semis after beating West African rivals Mali 2-0 last Thursday.

Ahead tonight's clash, captain Yaw Yeboah also believes the team is up for the task ahead as they look to secure a place in the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"We are ready. All the teams in the semifinal are very strong and they deserved to be here. We will give our best to win this match and achieve our target which is a place in the Olympics," he said in a pre match interview.