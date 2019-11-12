CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: We played a great game but lost in the end- Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko insists his side played a 'great game' against Egypt but were unlucky to lose to the hosts.

The Ghana U-23 team lost to Egypt after twice taking the lead in a highly tensed game at the Cairo International Stadium.

The defeat leaves Ghana needing a win against Mali in the final game and hope the Egyptians do them a favour by beating Cameroon.

"We played a great game but lost in the end, this is football. I congratulate Egypt on qualifying. We will play to win against Mali and hope for a favorable result from Egypt match against Cameroon," Tanko said after the game.

The Black Meteors started the game on a positive note after scoring just six minutes into the game through Captain Yaw Yeboah.

The lead did not last after Mohammed Mustapha leveled for the young Pharoah’s 12 minutes later.

The game went into the break at 1-1 but the West Africans wastes no time in regaining the lead after forward Samuel Obeng netted just a minute into the second half.

After waves of attack from Egypt, Ramadan Sobhi, who was a menace to the Ghanaian defense leveled with 8 minutes left after goalkeeper Kwame Baah spilled the ball.

The young Pharaohs took charge of the game from thereon and deservedly grab the winning goal courtesy Yasser Rayan six minutes later.