CAF U-23 Cup of Nations: We will put in our best effort to secure the ticket to Tokyo- Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has vowed to fight for the final ticket to the Olympic games in Tokyo next year.

Ghana's U-23 team must beat South Africa in the third place play off game to grab the final slot for the continent in next year Olympics.

“Based on our performance in this competition, I believe we deserve to go to Tokyo ( Olympic Games) but we have to really fight for it tomorrow and am sure that the boys will be up to the task," he said in a pre match conference.

“It’s our last game in the tournament and it’s also a game that can qualify us to the Olympics so we will put in our best efforts to secure the ticket.

“We know it won’t be easy because both teams have been good in the tournament”, he added.

The Black Meteors suffered a disappointing penalty shootout defeat to Ivory on Tuesday to push their wait for a return to the Olympics to Friday.

After 120 minutes of pulsating football against the Ivorian, Tanko says the players have been psyched for the final game of the competition.

“Since Tuesday’s game we’ve worked hard on preparing and psyching them to play 100 % and secure the ticket to the Olympic Games on Friday," he said.