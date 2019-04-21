CAF U17 Cup of Nations: Angola, Guinea, Cameroon and Nigeria qualify for World Cup

Angola qualified for their first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup after beating hosts Tanzania 4-2 to reach the semi-final at the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

They will join Group A leaders Nigeria and from Group B Cameroon and Guinea qualified to confirm the four slots to Brazil 2019.

Osvaldo Capemba's brace, accompanied in either half by Telson Tome and David Nzanza efforts secured their debut berth and a trip to South America.

Meanwhile, Ibraheem Jaabar's late equaliser ensured record world champions Nigeria - who lifted the title for a fourth and fifth time in 2013 and 2015, but were absent for India 2017 - emerged from the group unbeaten, having kicked off the tournament in style with a 5-4 win over Tanzania on the opening day.

Cameroon sewed up their spot with a game to spare thanks to back-to-back victories in Group B, seeing them return to the World Cup for only the second time in their history.

A last-gasp win over Morocco followed a comfortable victory over Guinea, seeing them back after a 16-year absence.

Guinea, Morocco and Senegal are all in with a shot of passage to the finals but, with three points and a win over Senegal to their name, only defeat will deny the Guineans making their third successive World Cup appearance at this level.