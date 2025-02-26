CAF U20 Nations Cup: Cote d’Ivoire coach fears Ghana's threat in Group A

Cote d’Ivoire U20 coach Younes Zerdouk has spoken about Ghana pedigree in youth football ahead of the Group A meeting at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Les Petits Ã‰lÃ©phants will face the Black Satellites in a pool which comprises DR Congo, Tanzania, and the second Central African team for the 26 April to 18 May tournament.

Zerdouk, formerly of Comoros and Wadi Degla, shared his thoughts on the Group with Cafonline.com

He said: ''It’s a particularly tough group, but at this level of competition, there are never any easy games. DR Congo and Ghana have teams built for this kind of competition. Ghana has a strong tradition in youth football, as we remember their World Cup title in 2009 with the generation of AndrÃ© Ayew.

''Tanzania has made huge progress in recent years and comes into this competition with positive momentum after their CECAFA U-20 tournament. As for the Central African team that will complete the group, they will undoubtedly have strengths to bring to the table. We know every match will be a battle, and we must be ready to face the challenge.''

The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.