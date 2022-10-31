CAF U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko targets foreign-based players ahead of Dr Congo Clash 

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is looking forward to build a strong team with the inclusion of foreign based players ahead of the final round of qualifiers next year.

Ghana completed the double over Mozambique to qualify for the final round where they face Dr. Congo in the last round.

The Black Meteors won 4-1 on aggregate after the second leg ended 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match conference, Coach Ibrahim Tanko indicated he is looking forward to inviting players abroad who qualify to play for the team.

“Every player who is playing outside the country and is a Ghanaian qualifies for this team why not”, he said at the post-match conference.

“We want what is best for the country. It is not only about the local players but the foreign players. We just want to have a very good side both foreign and local. There is going to a mix and hope we qualify to the AFCON".

"We have Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kamaldeen Sulemana and they all qualify for this team. Those who played in the Ghana U20 are also there".

He added: "We are waiting for any opponent and we just prepare ourselves. Our target is the Olympics but we must first qualify to Africa'