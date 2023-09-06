CAF unilaterally terminates 12-year broadcasting deal with beIN Media Group

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has abruptly terminated its 12-year broadcasting contract with the Qatari media giant, beIN Media Group, citing an alleged contractual breach and unresolved outstanding payments of approximately $80 million.

This decision was communicated to beIN by CAF's legal representatives on Friday, September 1, as reported by the BBC.

The cancellation of this significant television agreement, valued at $415 million and signed in 2017, is expected to trigger prolonged legal disputes between the two parties and could have far-reaching consequences for African football.

Broadcasting revenue plays a pivotal role in the financial health of football federations, national teams, and participating clubs.

While beIN has acknowledged "issues" in the contractual relationship, the media group intends to pursue legal action against CAF unless a resolution can be reached through "open discussions in good faith," as per the BBC.

In a letter sent to CAF, beIN Sports CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly asserted their intention to defend their legal position vigorously.

The cancellation has left audiences in 40 territories, including the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, France, and the United States, uncertain about the future broadcast of CAF competitions.

Notably, the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and the newly established African Football League are scheduled to commence in the coming months.

Qualifying rounds for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are also set for this month, with the tournament itself beginning in January.

The outcome remains uncertain, with questions lingering about whether an agreement can be reached with beIN to continue broadcasting CAF events or if CAF will explore new broadcast partnerships.