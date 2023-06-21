CAF unveils official poster for U-23 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Morocco Local Organising Committee have recently revealed the official poster for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco in 2023.

The captivating poster showcases the tournament's prestigious trophy held in the hand of a football player, symbolizing the team's pursuit of continental dominance.

The poster's design incorporates vibrant colors that pay homage to both Africa and the host nation, Morocco. The green rays depicted on the poster represent the beautiful grass of the African continent, while the red highlights signify the passion of rival nations, as well as the colors found on Morocco's national flag.

Excitement is building for the tournament, scheduled to kick off on June 24, 2023, with the host nation, Morocco, facing off against Guinea in the inaugural match in Rabat.

The U-23 AFCON holds significant importance as it serves as a qualification tournament for the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Spanning from June 24 to July 8, 2023, the competition will be held across two stadiums. The Ibn-Batouta Stadium, also known as the Grand Stade de Tanger, and the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium will host the thrilling matches.

The participating teams have been drawn into two groups. In Group A, Ghana finds itself alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea. Group B consists of Egypt, Mali, Gabon, and Niger.