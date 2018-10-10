CAF withdraws match officials for Ghana's match against Sierra Leone

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn the match officials for the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier between Ghana and Sierra Leone following the cancellation of the game.

On Tuesday, CAF released a statement on the cancellation of the game due to the Sierra Leonean Football Association (SLFA), failure to meet conditions stipulated by FIFA’s decision to suspend the federation.

Renowned Zimbabwean referee Norman Matemera was named as official for the game where he was to be assisted on the lines by Thomas Kukosa and Luckson Mhara.

However, due to the cancellation of the match, the continent’s football governing body has asked them to return to their country.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will engage Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in a friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, October 12.