CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa coach lauds team's spirit and focus after semi-final qualification

Ampem Darko Coach Nana Joe Adarkwah has expressed his delight after his team's 3-1 victory over Hurricanes FC in their final group game at the Caf Women's Champions League.

The win saw the team top Group B and qualify for the semi-finals in their debut appearance in the tournament.

Speaking to the press after the game, Adarkwah praised his players for sticking to the game plan and executing it perfectly.

"We knew our last group game against Huracanes FC was going to be difficult, so we worked hard at training and I'm glad the ladies stuck to our game plan on match day and delivered," he said.

Adarkwah also noted that the team had learnt from their mistakes in their previous game against As Mande, where they were complacent and unfocused.

"The ladies really played their hearts out this time around, unlike our second game against As Mande, where they were complacent and unfocused," he recalled.

Looking ahead to the semi-finals, Adarkwah emphasized the importance of maintaining their focus and momentum.

"We're taking it one game at a time. Next up is the semi-finals, and we, the technical team, are working on keeping the ladies on their toes not to lose focus again," he added.

Ampem Darkoa will face Sporting Club Casablanca from Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday, November 15, at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast