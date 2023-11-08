CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Adarkwah aims to secure top spot in Group B

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has emphasized his team's focus on advancing to the next round of the CAF Women's Champions League.

In this pursuit, he is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming match against Malian side AS Mande to secure qualification to the semi-finals.

Addressing the media at a press conference, the former Techiman City manager stated that they have put the euphoria of defeating the defending champions AS FAR behind them and are fully prepared to face AS Mande on Thursday.

According to coach Adarkwah, the second game of the tournament is crucial, as a win would secure their top spot in Group B and potential qualification to the next round.

"We are not distracted at all. We are happy we won our first game, though, but the next game against AS Mande is equally important, and we have to win," he told the press.

"Our immediate target is to top Group B and hopefully qualify for the next stage, and the only way to do that is to beat AS Mande," he emphasised.

The confident manager added that his team remains determined and will approach the second game with the same commitment and game plan to achieve a similar result.

"We are going into tomorrow's game with the same level of determination and game plan, and hopefully, we will get another win," Adarkwah said.

Ampem Darkoa's clash with AS Mande is scheduled for 8 pm local time kickoff in San Pedro.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast