CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Joe Adarkwa confident of victory against SC Casablanca

Head coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Nana Joe Adarkwa, remains optimistic ahead of the CAF Women's Champions League semi-final against Sporting Club Casablanca on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian champions, who popped Group B, square off with the Moroccan outfit with a place in the final of the competition at stake.

Having already beaten another Moroccan side, AS FAR, at the tournament, Nana Adarkwa believes his team is ready for Casablanca.

"Our opponent knows us but by the grace of God we will win this match. Nobody wants to fail, I have confidence in my team. I think everything will be fine. Except for one player, everyone is doing well. It will be a very difficult match, but we are mentally prepared for this meeting," he said at the pre-match presser.

"Sporting will come at us strong because they saw us play against AS Far who we beat. The players know what to do and I believe we are ready," he added.

The winner of the game between Ampem Darkoa and SC Casablanca will face the victors in the match involving former champions Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR.