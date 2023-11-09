CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa face Setback as Oumou Kone's hat-trick propels AS Mande to victory

Ampem Darkoa Ladies succumbed to a formidable AS Mande side, led by the prolific Oumou Kone in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The 3-0 defeat on Thursday evening has put the Ghanaian team in a precarious position in Group B of the competition.

Desperate for a win after a draw in their initial match against Huracanes of Equatorial Guinea, AS Mande displayed remarkable cohesion and dominance, leaving Ampem Darkoa struggling to find their footing throughout the match.

Oumou Kone, who had previously proven to be a menace to defences, opened the scoring charts for AS Mande in the 40th minute, setting the tone for a challenging night for Ampem Darkoa.

Despite regrouping during the break, Ampem Darkoa found no respite as Kone continued her goal-scoring spree, securing the second and third goals in the 71st and 72nd minutes, respectively.

Now, Ampem Darkoa Ladies must regroup and refocus for their upcoming final match against Equatorial Guinea's Huracanes on Sunday.

Having secured a victory in their opening game against AS FAR, the Ghanaian champions have a chance to redeem themselves and progress to the next round with a win against Huracanes.

The upcoming match becomes pivotal for Ampem Darkoa Ladies as they aim to bounce back from the setback against AS Mande and advance in the competition.