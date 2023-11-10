CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies arrive in Korhogo for final group game

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have arrived in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, ahead of their final Group B game against Equatorial Guinea's Huracanes in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions were initially based in San Pedro, where they played their first two games, recording a win and a loss.

After defeating defending champions As FAR of Morocco 2-1 in their opening match, Ampem Darkoa suffered a 3-0 to As Mande from Mali on Thursday.

Following their loss, the team travelled to Korhogo, where they will prepare for their crucial final group game against Huracanes FC.

Currently sitting second in the Group B standings with three points, Ampem Darkoa must secure a victory against Huracanes FC to advance to the semifinals of the competition. They are determined to make a strong comeback after their recent loss and seal their spot in the next round.

With their arrival in Korhogo, Ampem Darkoa can now focus on their preparations for the upcoming match. They are expected to hold a training session on Saturday to fine-tune their strategies and ensure that they are ready for Sunday's match.

The atmosphere in the camp is reportedly positive, with the players eager to bounce back from their previous defeat and make their country proud.

By Abigail Sena Sosu | Ivory Coast