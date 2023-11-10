GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 November 2023
CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies Coach dismisses notion of underestimating AS Mande

 

 Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has rejected claims that his team underestimated the Malian side following the 0-3 loss to AS Mande on match day 2 of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Oumou Kone's hat-trick propelled Mande to a convincing victory after drawing 0-0 with Equatorial Guinea in the opening round of Group B games.

Kone earned the Woman of the Match accolade for her stellar performance.

With three points, Ampem Darkoa is level with defending champions AS FAR of Morocco and a point behind Mande in the group.

To secure qualification, they must avoid a loss against Huracanes on Sunday, November 12, at 20:00 GMT.

Addressing the defeat, Coach Nana Adarkwa stated, "We lost, but I will continue to talk to them to get back on track and give our best in the last match to qualify."

He emphasized, "We did not underestimate our opponent. Our opponent came determined and deserves the victory. That’s football. The only important thing for me is to talk to them and change things."

Ampem Darkoa had previously secured a 2-1 victory against AS FAR in their opening game.

