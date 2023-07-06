CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies drawn with AS Garde and Amis Du Monde in qualifiers

Ghana Women’s Premier League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been drawn alongside AS Garde Nationale of Niger and Amis du Monde of Togo in Group B of the CAF Women's Champions League Zone B Qualifiers.

The official draw of the CAF Women's Champions League which will be held in Ivory Coast later this year took place at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

Delta Queens of Nigeria, USFA of Burkina Faso, Athletico of Côte d'Ivoire, and Sam Nelly FC of Benin will also battle it out in Group A.

The third edition of Africa's major women's football inter-club championship is due to take place in Cote D'Ivoire, with seven clubs competing for continental supremacy once again as the games commence in the early days of August.

Last season, the Techiman-based team failed to qualify for the competition despite winning the WAFU-Zone B title after winning the Ghana Women's Premier League.

They however got another chance after defeating Hasaacas Ladies in the final of the Ghana Women's Premier League and are set to represent Ghana in Africa.

Morocco's AS Far are the reigning CAF Women's winners League Queens, having dethroned the original winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the trophy in 2021.

The competition will also serve as a practice run for the country ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next year.