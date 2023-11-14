CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to receive $200,000 for reaching semi-final

Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies are guaranteed an amount of $200,000 for reaching the semi-final of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies reached the last four of the competition after beating Huracanes in their final Group B game, and finishing top of their group.

The double winners will face Moroccan outfit Sporting Club Casablanca in the semis, with a place in the final at stake.

They became the second team from Ghana to reach the last four of the tournament. Hasaacas Ladies were the first from Ghana to make the semis at the inaugural tournament.

Meanwhile, coach Nana Joe Adarkwa is hopeful of winning the ultimate after accomplishing their first target.

“We achieved our first goal, which was to be in the semi-finals. Whatever happens, we will finish the competition with our heads held high. We are aware that the team we are going to meet is a strong team but, we will work hard to win the game," he said.

Below are the price money from the competition:

Winners: USD 400 000

Runners-up: USD 250 000

Semi-finalists (2) USD 200 000

Third of Group (2) USD 150 000

Fourth of Group (2) USD 100 000