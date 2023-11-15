CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa trio named in group stage best XI

Three Ampem Darkoa players have been named in the best eleven of the group stage of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Comfort Yeboah, who netted a brace in the opening game against AS FAR, defender Abena Opoku and forward Tracey Twum made the team of the first round.

Sundowns trio Andile Dlamini, Refilwe Tholakele and Joyce Rebale join them. Oumou Kone of AS Mande and Meryem Hajri also made the squad alongside AS FAR trio Zineb Ridouani, Ghizlane Chebak and Fatima Tagnouat.

Tracey Twum's brace against Huracanes saw the Ghanaian champions advance to the semi-final.

Ampem Darkoa will face Moroccan side Sporting Club Casablanca for a place in the final against the winner of the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR.

Below is the best XI of the first round: