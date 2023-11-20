CAF Women's Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns clinch title in dominant victory over SC Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns reclaimed their position as the dominant force in African women's football with a commanding 3-0 victory over Morocco's SC Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League final.

The match, held at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Cote d'Ivoire, showcased Sundowns' superiority as they secured a record-breaking win without conceding a single goal throughout the tournament.

Sundowns' path to the final had been flawless, and they continued their formidable form in the championship match.

Leading the charge was Tholakele Refilwe, who emerged as the tournament's top goalscorer. In the 21st minute, Refilwe coolly converted a penalty, putting Sundowns ahead.

Shortly after, Boitumelo Rabale extended the lead with a clinical finish from the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner.

Despite their best efforts, SC Casablanca struggled to break through an unwavering Sundowns defence. The South Africans stood firm, thwarting every Moroccan attack.

In the 78th minute, Tholakele once again found the back of the net, putting the match beyond reach for SC Casablanca and solidifying Sundowns' victory.

The victory not only secured Sundowns' second CAF Women's Champions League title but also enabled them to reclaim the title they had relinquished last year to AS FAR.

The remarkable feat of lifting the trophy without conceding a single goal is a testament to Sundowns' defensive prowess and overall dominance in the tournament.

The celebrations continued for Sundowns as they lifted the trophy in front of a packed stadium, basking in the well-deserved glory.

Along with the title, they also received a $400,000 winner's prize cheque, a fitting reward for their exceptional performance throughout the competition.

With this resounding victory, Sundowns have reaffirmed their status as the leaders of African women's football, setting a high standard for future competitions and inspiring a new generation of talented players.