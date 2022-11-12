CAF Women’s Champions League: Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens win bronze after beating Simba Queens

Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens defeated Simba Queens by a lone goal to finish third in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

The WAFU Zone B winners became the first Nigerian side to win a medal in the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Bayelsa Queens won the game king courtesy of a strike by Juliet Sunday.

Bayelsa Queens goalkeeper Bawou Gabrielle was adjudged Woman of the match after her standing performance against Simba SC

Asfar Club will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final on Sunday November 13,2022.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to defend the title they won last year after beating Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies in the final.