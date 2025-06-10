CAF Women's Champions League: Police Ladies to represent Ghana in WAFU B qualifiers

Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Police Ladies, will represent the country at the upcoming WAFU B qualifiers for the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The club will be presenting Ghana after emerging as the Champions of the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

The WAFU B qualification tournament is scheduled to be played in CÃ´te d'Ivoire from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 24.

This will be the first time Police Ladies will be playing at the continental level. It will be a massive opportunity for the club to showcase their skills, sell Ghana and fight for the sole ticket for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

The club is set to follow in the footsteps of Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who have previously represented Ghana in the championship.

Having displayed enormous quality throughout the 2024/25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Police Ladies are poised to make a strong impression on the continental stage.