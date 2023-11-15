CAF Women's Champions League: SC Casablanca coach Mehdi El Qaichouri 'highly motivated' for Ampem Darkoa clash

Sporting Club Casablanca coach Mehdi El Qaïchour insists his team is motivated ahead of their CAF Women's Champions League clash against Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Wednesday.

The two teams reached the semi-finals after an impressive display at their maiden appearance at the competition.

While Ampem Darkoa finished top of Group B ahead of reigning champions AS FAR, SC Casablanca were runners up in Group A, placing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

"The level of motivation is high. I told the girls to aim for the stars, and the state of mind is positive. On a tactical level, we have to keep the same discipline and tactical awareness," he said in the pre-match presser.

El Qaïchour believes if his players maintain their discipline, they will come out victorious against the Ghanaian side.

"During the first match against Mamelodi Sundowns, it's true that it didn't work, but they realized that they are capable of putting this South African team through a tough time and made them sweat for their win. If we are disciplined, it will pay off," he added.