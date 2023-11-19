CAF Women's CL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa proud of his team after finishing fourth

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has praised his team for their performance at the CAF Women's Champions League in Cote D'Ivoire.

The Ghanaian champions finished the tournament in fourth place following defeat to AS FAR on Saturday evening.

Ampem Darkoa reached the semi-final in their first appearance at the competition after beating the Moroccans in their opening game and Huracanes in their final group match.

“I am not disappointed. On the contrary, I am proud of my team, of our journey and of my staff. I learnt a lot and I hope that we will participate in the next edition. We will do everything we can to come back to this competition," he said after the match.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will return to Ghana to begin the defence of the Ghana Women's Premier League title.