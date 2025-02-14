CAF Women’s Football for Reform: Safeguarding session held for female inmates

As part of the CAF Women’s Football for Reform Program, female inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison participating in the CAF Licence D Coaching Course received training on football safeguarding.

The session was led by GFA’s Safeguarding and Integrity Officer, Obed Tuffour.

The training introduced fundamental safeguarding concepts, educating participants on protecting young players from harm and abuse.

Discussions covered different forms of abuse and preventive measures to ensure a safe football environment.

This initiative is designed to equip inmates with valuable skills that enhance their job prospects and ease their reintegration into society.

Beyond technical coaching knowledge, the session ensures they can foster safe and supportive spaces for young players.

The GFA Foundation, in partnership with the GFA Technical Department and CAF, remains committed to leveraging football as a tool for rehabilitation and social change.