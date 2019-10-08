CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier: Black Queens seek qualification against Kenya today

Ghana’s Black Queens will be hoping to make it past the third round of the CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier when they play away to the Harambee Starlets of Kenya in the second leg on Tuesday .

The Kenyans held Ghana to a draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in the first leg.

It was a frustrating game for the Black Queens as three of their efforts hit the woodwork denying them the goals in the first leg.

Also, the Harambee Starlets looked a much improved side after their participation in the 2018 AWCON as they were able to prevent the Black Queens from scoring in the first leg.

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, due to the inability of the Sports Ministry to secure tickets for most of the foreign based had to rely on the inexperienced players from the Black Princesses camp who were drafted into the team.

The only foreign based player to make it to the camp was Ernestina Abambila.

Ernestina based in Sweden arrived late to camp and had to be taken off the game after been introduced as a substitute.

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe explained that the decision to withdraw ErnestinaAbambila from the game after bringing her on and taking her out just after 15 minutes was due to fatigue.

Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe speaking to the media ahead of the game said she was still expecting some foreign based players to join her team before the second leg

She further said she is confident her team can beat the Kenyans at their own backyard to secure qualification to the next round.