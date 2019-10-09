CAF Women’s Olympic qualifier:  Lack of experienced players caused our exit- Adjoa Bayor

Former Black Queens captain, Adjoa Bayor has attributed Ghana’s exit from the Tokyo 2020 Qualifier to lack of experience on the side of the players in the team.

According to the former skipper, the game was lost in the first leg as the Black Queens failed to score at home.

The Queens lost to the Harambee Starlets of Kenya by a lone goal in the second leg of the third round of the qualifiers on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports.

“I am saddened by the Black Queens defeat. The defeat was here because I noticed that the players didn’t play their hearts out for the nation", she told Happy FM.

“Most of the players are inexperienced so clearly you could see that they are not matured enough to play for the Queens".

“I blame the technical team because they should have blend the youth with the experience ones but these young players are not mentally up there to play for the senior team”

She also proposed a new team to be set up for the Black Queens after this humiliating defeat to the Kenyans.

“The coach should go to the regions and select new players who are experienced and matured to blend with the current ones and prepare for the AWCON qualifiers”.

Bayor also asked why skipper Elizabeth Addo was dropped from the squad

“I don’t know why Elizabeth Addo wasn’t invited for the game. They always say that a player doesn’t respect because they stand up for their rights such things happened during our time. Apart from her, we have a lot of matured and experience players who can help the team”.

She urged Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo to select the right players for the tournament