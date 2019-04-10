CAF yet to approve AFCON draw procedure

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is yet to agree on the procedure for the Nations Cup draw on Friday.

The continental body says it’s yet to approve a draw procedure in accordance with the statutes and regulations of the confederation.

The draw will be held on Friday in Cairo, Egypt, and Zimbabwe is among the 24-teams that qualified for the tournament that will also happen in the North African country in June.

Here is a statement by CAF.

Following articles published in some media concerning the draw procedure for the Total African Cup of Nations 2019, the Confédération Africaine de Football reminds that the website cafonline.com is the only official communication of CAF competitions.

In accordance with the statutes and regulations of CAF, the procedure for the draw of the Total AFCON, Egypt 2019 will be submitted to the AFCON Organizing Committee and approved by the Executive Committee.

CAF is not responsible for the presumptions published or to appear in the media. An official statement will be published on the CAF website as soon as the procedure will be approved by the Executive Committee.