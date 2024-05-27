CAF's silence sparks confusion over Africa's 10 Slots for FIFA U17 World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sparked confusion among African football associations and fans by failing to clarify how the continent's 10 slots for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup will be allocated.

Following FIFA's announcement of the increased slots from 4 to 10, CAF has remained silent on the criteria for selection.

This lack of clarity has left Ghana, who were defeated in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U17 competition, uncertain about their chances of participating in the U17 AFCON and ultimately the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Black Starlets were beaten 2-1 by Burkina Faso at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra last Saturday.

In an exclusive interview, a top official expressed frustration, stating that CAF's silence has left them in limbo, unsure if the Black Starlets will participate in the 2025 U17 AFCON.

The official emphasized the need for clarity, as the U17 AFCON serves as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The uncertainty has raised concerns among African football stakeholders, who are eagerly awaiting CAF's guidance on this matter.