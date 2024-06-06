Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana debuts for Ghana in win over Mali

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana made his debut for Ghana on Thursday as the Black Stars secured a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.

Sulemana came off the bench to aid in the win at Stade du Mars, putting Ghana back on track in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew clinched the victory for Ghana with a deflected shot from inside the box deep into added time, securing maximum points for the Black Stars.

Despite Mali's dominance in the first half and their lead just before halftime, Otto Addo's second-half tactics proved effective as Ernest Nuamah headed in the equaliser.

Sulemana replaced a fatigued Abdul Salis Samed in midfield, helping to free up Thomas Partey, who pushed forward and nearly scored before Ayew's decisive goal.

Ghana now shifts focus to their next game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with Sulemana hopeful of earning another opportunity to impress.

The win marks Ghana's first victory in 2024, ending a run of poor results and revitalising their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.