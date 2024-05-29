Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana earns maiden Ghana call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has received his first call-up to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The announcement comes as part of coach Otto Addo's strategy to integrate fresh talent into the squad.

Sulemana's journey to the national team began in Sunyani, where he caught the attention of Atalanta's youth team scouts in 2019.

Despite impressing in several trials, his stint with Atalanta was cut short due to a major injury.

This setback led to his transfer to Hellas Verona in 2021, where he continued to develop his skills.

Sulemana made his senior debut for Verona in October 2022, during a 2-1 defeat to Salernitana.

In July 2023, Sulemana moved to Cagliari, where he has made 14 Serie A appearances and scored two goals.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, earning him a spot in Otto Addo's squad for the crucial qualifiers.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako and the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They will start training on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.