Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana gets nod for Ghana's World Cup Qualifiers

Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has received his first call-up to the Ghana national team for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The Black Stars will play against Mali and the Central African Republic in Bamako and in Kumasi, respectively.

This marks a significant milestone in the 21-year-old's career, which has seen him rise through the ranks from Sunyani to Serie A.

Sulemana's journey began in 2019 when he joined Atalanta's youth team, but a major injury led to a move to Hellas Verona in 2021.

He made his senior debut in 2022 and has since impressed, earning a transfer to Cagliari in July 2023.

With 21 Serie A appearances and two goals under his belt this season, Sulemana's inclusion in the national team highlights coach Otto Addo's faith in young talent.

However, Sulemana will face stiff competition from established players like Abdul Salis Samed and Baba Iddrisu for a spot in the starting lineup.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10, with Sulemana aiming to make a lasting impact on the national team.