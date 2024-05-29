Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana receives maiden Black Stars invite

Cagliari midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana has been handed his first Black Stars invite following an impressive campaign in the Italian Serie A.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been named in the Ghana squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Sulemana helped Cagliari secure their Serie A status with some swashbuckling performances across the campaign, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals for the Red and Blues.

He is seen as a perfect replacement for injured midfielder Iddrisu Baba of Almeria.

Meanwhile, another player earning his maiden call up is West Brom's Brandon Thomas Asante, who was part of Chris Hughton's provision squad for AFCON 2023.

The Black Stars will open camp on Thursday at the Legon Sports Stadium as preparations begin for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana will travel to Bamako on June 7th for the game against Mali before engaging the Central African Republic three days later in Kumasi.