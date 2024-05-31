Cagliari midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana joins Black Stars for the first time

Ibrahim Sulemana has joined the Black Stars for the first time ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Cagliari midfielder received a maiden invite to the national team after an outstanding campaign in the Serie A. The defensive midfielder made 21 appearances for Cagliari in the league, scoring two goals across the campaign.

The 20-year-old is part of Otto Addo's plans of rebuilding the national team following recent struggles at international competitions.

Sulemana replaces Idrissu Baba in the squad after the Almeria midfielder suffered an injury at the end of the season in Spain.

Also joining the team for the first time is West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The Black Stars will begin training on Friday ahead of the trip to Bamako to face Mali on June 6.

Ghana will then play the Central African Republic three days later as the Black Stars continue their quest for a return to the World Cup in 2026.